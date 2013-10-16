FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- WATC prices A$750 mln 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 16, 2013 / 10:33 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- WATC prices A$750 mln 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Western Australian Treasury Corp

(WATC)

Issue Amount A$750 million

Maturity Date June 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month BBSW + 3bp

Issue price 99.844

Reoffer price 99.844

Discount Margin 3-month BBSW + 9bp

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CBA

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Australian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
