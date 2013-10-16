New Issue- WATC prices A$750 mln 2016 FRN

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Western Australian Treasury Corp

(WATC)

Issue Amount A$750 million

Maturity Date June 25, 2016

Coupon 3-month BBSW + 3bp

Issue price 99.844

Reoffer price 99.844

Discount Margin 3-month BBSW + 9bp

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & CBA

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Australian

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.