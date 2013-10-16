New Issue- HSBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSBC SFH Finance SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 28, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.922
Reoffer price 99.922
Yield 1.887 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN< IMI, BBVA, Erste, HSBC, Natixis & Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
