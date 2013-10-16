New Issue- HSBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Oct 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSBC SFH Finance SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.922

Reoffer price 99.922

Yield 1.887 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN< IMI, BBVA, Erste, HSBC, Natixis & Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011600923

