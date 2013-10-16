New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.863
Yield 1.154 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
When fungible
