New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 250 mln euros to 2018 bond

Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 03, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.863

Yield 1.154 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0963874234

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.