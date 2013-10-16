New Issue-SES Global Americas prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on MWednesday.

Borrower SES Global Americas Holdings GP

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.172

Yield 2.051 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.7bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA - CIB, Commerzbank, Mizuho, MUSI & BCEE

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

