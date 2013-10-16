FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Restaurant Brands posts flat H1 profit
October 16, 2013 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Restaurant Brands posts flat H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Restaurant Brands on Thursday posted flat profit for the first half, supported by solid sales at its new Carl’s Jr. outlets, although profit was constrained by tight margins resulting from tough competition.

The company, which also operates the KFC, Starbucks and Pizza Hut franchises, reported a net profit, excluding non-trading items of NZ$8.8 million ($7.41 million) for the six months to Sept. 9, unchanged from the same period a year ago.

It declared an interim dividend of 6.5 NZ cents per share, also unchanged from last year.

Restaurant Brands said it expected a full-year profit of around NZ$18 million-NZ$19 million, up from NZ$17.7 million for the year ended in February, as it expected profit to pick up in the second half on improving margins as the company rolls out more Carl’s Jr. shops. ($1 = 1.1881 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford; editing by David Evans)

