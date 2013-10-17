New Issue- IBB prices 500 mln euro 2018 FRN

Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB)

Guarantor Federal State of Berlin

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price 99.899

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 12bp

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, Nord/LB & WGZ Bank

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A1X28K0

Data supplied by International Insider.