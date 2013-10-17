FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2013 / 1:09 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 105.349

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CI & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 6.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0676294696

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

