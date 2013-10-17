New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2021 bond

Oct 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 105.349

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.6bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CI & DZ Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 6.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0676294696

