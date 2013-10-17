New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2021 bond

Oct 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 105.349
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 55.6bp
Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CI & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 6.0 billion euro
When fungible
