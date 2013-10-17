FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ASB Finance prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
October 17, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ASB Finance prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower ASB Finance Limited, London Branch

Guarantor ASB Bank Limited Covered bond guarantor is

ASB Covered Bond Trustee Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 1, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.756

Yield 1.551 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.7bp

over the OBL 167

Payment Date November 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, CBA & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0985215184

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
