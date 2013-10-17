New Issue- Banca Carige prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banca Carige Spa

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2018

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.466

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 313.7bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, RBI, UBS & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) &

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.