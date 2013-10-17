FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BMO prices 375 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BMO prices 375 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Issue Amount 375 million sterling

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 45bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & BMO Capital Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN XS0985278851

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
