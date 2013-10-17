New Issue-Mediaset prices 375 mln euro 2019 bond

Oct 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Mediaset Spa

Issue Amount 375 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2019

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.463

Reoffer yield 5.25 pct

Spread 391.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 441.1bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0985395655

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.