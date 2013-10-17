FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Allianz prices 1.5 bln euro perp bond
#Credit Markets
October 17, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Allianz prices 1.5 bln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.953

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole

& Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1YCQ29

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
