New Issue- BHH adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond

Borrower Berlin Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG

(BHH)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.064

Reoffer price 99.064

Yield 1.337 pct

Spread 18.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBB & LBBW

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000BHY1356

