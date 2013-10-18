FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BHH adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2013 / 8:29 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BHH adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Berlin Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG

(BHH)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.064

Reoffer price 99.064

Yield 1.337 pct

Spread 18.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) LBB & LBBW

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000BHY1356

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
