New Issue- BHH adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond

Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Berlin Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.064
Reoffer price 99.064
Yield 1.337 pct
Spread 18.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBB & LBBW
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro
when fungible
