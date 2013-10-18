New Issue- BP Vicenza prices 400 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banca Popolare Di Vicenza Scpa

(BP Vicenza)

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.461

Yield 5.125 pct

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) IMI< Barclays, RBS & UBS

Ratings BB (S&P) &

BB+ (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

