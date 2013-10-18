New Issue- Modernland Realty prices $150 mln 2016 bond

Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Modernland Realty Tbk PT
Guarantor PT Modenland Realty Tbk & Subsidiary Guarantors
Issue Amount $150 million
Maturity Date October 25, 2016
Coupon 11.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & UBS
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B (S&P),
B (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
