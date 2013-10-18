New Issue- Swedbank Hypotek prices 500 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 40bp
Payment Date October 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.