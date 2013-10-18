New Issue- Casino prices 750 mln euro perp bond

Oct 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Casino Guichard-Perrachon

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.870 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 356.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Barclays, Citi,

Societe Generale CIB, RBS & UBS

Ratings BB (S&P) &

BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.