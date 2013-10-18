FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-KoFC prices multi tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 18, 2013 / 2:53 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KoFC prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Korea Finance Corp (KoFC)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $50 million

Maturity Date October 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 40bp

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0985399566

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 40 million euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0985399483

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 24, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 29bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 29bp

Listing Unlisted

Denoms (K) 200

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 28, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 28bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 28bp

Listing Unlisted

Denoms (K) 200

Payment Date October 28, 2013

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.