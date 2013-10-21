FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2013 / 10:44 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar (LB Saar)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.6

Reoffer price 99.6

Yield 1.46 pct

Payment Date October 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SaarLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000SLB5706

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
