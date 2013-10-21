FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond
October 21, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 96.0

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion

rand when fungible

ISIN XS0875343591

Data supplied by International Insider.

