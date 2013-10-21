FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-SK Broadband prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SK Broadband Co., Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.185

Yield 3.052 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
