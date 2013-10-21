New Issue-BNG prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.534
Yield 1.347 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.