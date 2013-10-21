FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond
October 21, 2013 / 3:02 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ADB prices 250 mln stg 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.851

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2016 UKT

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0985998607

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
