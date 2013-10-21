FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
October 21, 2013 / 3:43 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2025

Coupon 5.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.910

Spread 410 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 462.3bp

over 3.0 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, GSI, MS, RBS & UniCredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English & Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

