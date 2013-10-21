New Issue-UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 28, 2025

Coupon 5.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.910

Spread 410 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 462.3bp

over 3.0 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, GSI, MS, RBS & UniCredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English & Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

