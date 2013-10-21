New Issue-World Bank prices C$500 mln 2018 bond

Oct 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(World Bank)
Issue Amount C$500 million
Maturity Date October 30, 2018
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.504
Yield 2.232 pct
Spread 38.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct September 2018 CAN
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Standard
