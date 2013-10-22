New Issue-Dexia CL prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor States of Belgium (51.41%), France (45.59%) and

Luxembourg (3.00%)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.948

Reoffer price 99.948

Yield 1.636 pct

Spread 38.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25bp

over the OLO (interpolated bid yld of June 2018 & March 2019)

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0986147709

Data supplied by International Insider.