New Issue-Dexia CL prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
October 22, 2013 / 1:04 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Dexia CL prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local

Guarantor States of Belgium (51.41%), France (45.59%) and

Luxembourg (3.00%)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.948

Reoffer price 99.948

Yield 1.636 pct

Spread 38.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25bp

over the OLO (interpolated bid yld of June 2018 & March 2019)

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0986147709

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
