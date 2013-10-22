New Issue-Atlantia prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Atlantia SpA

Guarantor Autostrade per l‘Italia SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.172

Yield 3.004 pct

Spread 128 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 172.8bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Natixis, Santander,

BNP Paribas, Mediobanca & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0986174851

Data supplied by International Insider.