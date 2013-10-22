New Issue-EFSF prices 6.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Oct 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.226
Yield 1.869 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.4bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
