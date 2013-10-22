FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2013 / 12:49 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria (Bank Austria)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 29, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.727

Reoffer price 99.727

Yield 1.917 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank , JPMorgan, LBBW, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT000B049408

