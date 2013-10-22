New Issue-Bank Austria prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria (Bank Austria)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.727
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 1.917 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.5bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank , JPMorgan, LBBW, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Austrian
