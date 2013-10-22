FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-DG Hypo adds 50 mln euros to 2017 FRN
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2013 / 1:19 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-DG Hypo adds 50 mln euros to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Issue price 99.95

Reoffer price 99.95

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1REZR3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.