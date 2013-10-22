FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BP di Milano adds 150 mln euros to 2016 bond
October 22, 2013 / 2:39 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BP di Milano adds 150 mln euros to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Banca Popolare di Milano

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.347

Reoffer price 101.347

Yield 3.358 pct

Spread 278 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Akros, JP Morgan, Societe Generale & UBS

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 900 million euro

When fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
