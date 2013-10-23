FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Edenred prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Edenred prices 250 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Edenred SA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.427

Reoffer price 99.427

Yield 2.716 pct

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 157bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Data supplied by International Insider.

