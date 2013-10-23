FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Bawag prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bawag prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bawag PSK Wohnbaubank

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2023

Coupon 8.125 pct

Issue price 99.171

Reoffer price 99.171

Yield 8.25 pct

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs & JP Morgan

Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.