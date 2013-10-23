New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.11
Reoffer price 100.11
Yield 1.735 pct
Payment Date October 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.