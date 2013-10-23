FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond
October 23, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 98.969

Reoffer yield 1.379 pct

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 400 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0987110078

Permanent ISIN XS0888484200

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

