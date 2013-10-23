FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond
October 23, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date December 18, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Spread 40.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International &

Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer’s SEC Registered debt

issuance programme

