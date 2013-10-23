New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2018 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date December 18, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.78
Spread 40.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct September 2018 UST
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International &
Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cent
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer’s SEC Registered debt
issuance programme