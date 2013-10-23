New Issue-IBK prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.779
Reoffer price 99.779
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 126.6bp
over the OBL 167
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CS, DB, Goldman, HSBC & SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
