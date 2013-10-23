FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBK prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBK prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.779

Reoffer price 99.779

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 126.6bp

over the OBL 167

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CS, DB, Goldman, HSBC & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0986102605

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
