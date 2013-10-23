FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Stadshypotek prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Stadshypotek prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Stadshypotek

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.515

Yield 1.699 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56.1bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, SG CIB, Svenska HCM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Unidsclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0987101242

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

