New Issue-Stadshypotek prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Stadshypotek
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 30, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.515
Yield 1.699 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56.1bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date October 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, SG CIB, Svenska HCM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Unidsclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Data supplied by International Insider.