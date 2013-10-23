FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln SFR to 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln SFR to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.264

Reoffer price 99.514

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Barclays & BNP Paribas

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 450 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0226956107

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

