New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln rand to 2019 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million rand
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 102.1
Payment Date November 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 27.5 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
rand when fungible
