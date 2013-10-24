FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.937

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52.9bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 12.5 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes The issue size will total 1.15 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN LU0953782009

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
