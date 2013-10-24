New Issue- Vasakronan prices 300 mln SEK 2015 FRN

Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 23, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 40bp

Payment Date November 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005502960

