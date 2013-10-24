FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sanctuary Housing adds 150 mln stg to 2047 bond
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 12:38 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Sanctuary Housing adds 150 mln stg to 2047 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Sanctuary Capital PLC

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date April 26, 2047

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 114.173

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UKT

Payment Date October 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 450 million

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0776269648

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
