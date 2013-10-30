Singapore set to lift moratorium on gas imports via pipeline

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Singapore is set to end a moratorium on new piped natural gas imports soon as robust initial demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) has meant that most of the super-chilled fuel brought in via a new terminal has been taken up.

The city-state has prevented its four pipeline gas importers from signing new contracts until 2018, or when demand for LNG, shipped in by BG Group Plc, hits 3 million tonnes per year (tpy), whichever is earlier.

The freeze was put in place to ensure sufficient demand for the LNG. But BG’s sales of the super-chilled fuel in Singapore have already touched 2.7 million tpy within just a few months of the start of a new $1.4 billion terminal, indicating the 3-million-tpy mark is within sight.

The island nation is ready to review the moratorium once any of the two milestones are met, S. Iswaran, second minister for home affairs and trade and industry, said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week conference.

“BG is now at 2.7 (million tpy), so it depends when we breach that last component of about 10 percent more. Then we will be prepared to consider that,” he said.

Currently, four companies - Gas Supply Pte Ltd, Sembcorp Gas Pte Ltd, Senoko Energy Ltd and Keppel Gas Ltd. - import natural gas by pipelines into Singapore.

Singapore aims to position itself as an LNG trading hub for Asia as it is located between producers such as Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia, and countries with growing demand such as China, India and Thailand.

Several global players, such as GDF Suez, BP and Statoil, have already set up LNG trading desks in the city-state over the last several years.

Singapore LNG Corp started commercial operations of its LNG terminal in May. The terminal has an initial capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year (tpy) with two storage tanks.

Britain-based BG has a contract to supply 3 million tpy of LNG to the terminal. The gas is being supplied to industrial users and six power companies.

The terminal’s capacity is being raised to 6 million tpy by the end of 2013 once a third storage tank, and additional jetties and regasification facilities, are added. A fourth tank will raise it further to 9 million tpy.