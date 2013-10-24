New Issue-Nonghyup Bank prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nonghyup Bank
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date November 01, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.221
Reoffer price 99.221
Yield 2.793 pct
Spread 152.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date November 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, ING & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
