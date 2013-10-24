New Issue- Deutsche Bahn prices 125 mln sfr to 2023 bond

Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 24, 2023
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.233
Reoffer price 99.533
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, RBS & UBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 475 million Swiss francs
when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN CH0222418318
Data supplied by International Insider.