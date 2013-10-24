New Issue-HEATHROW Funding prices 750 mln stg 2046 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower HEATHROW Funding Ltd

Obligors Heathrow Airport Ltd, Heathrow (AH) Ltd,

Heathrow (SP) Ltd & Heathrow Express Operating Company Ltd

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date October 31, 2046

Final Legal: October 31, 2048

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.347

Yield 4.611 pct

Spread 117 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct December 2046 UKT

Payment Date October 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC, NAB & RBC CM

Ratings A- (S&P), A- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0987355855

