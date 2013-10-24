New Issue-DFCC Bank prices $100 mln 2018 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower DFCC Bank
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date October 31, 2018
Coupon 9.625 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 9.625 pct
Payment Date October 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Citi
Ratings B (S&P), B+ (Fitch)
Listing SGX-ST
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue