New Issue-DFCC Bank prices $100 mln 2018 bond

Borrower DFCC Bank

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date October 31, 2018

Coupon 9.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 9.625 pct

Payment Date October 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofAML & Citi

Ratings B (S&P), B+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX-ST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

