New Issue- Network Rail prices $1.25 bln 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Network Rail prices $1.25 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance Plc

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.627

Reoffer price 99.627

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
