New Issue-EAA prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.631
Reoffer price 99.631
Yield 0.624 pct
Spread Minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
