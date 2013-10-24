New Issue-EAA prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 04, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.631

Reoffer price 99.631

Yield 0.624 pct

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000EAA0SV0

